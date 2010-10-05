Toshiba Glasses-free 3DTV Debuts at CEATAC

TOKYO: Toshiba this week introduced two new 3D LCD TVs that can be viewed without 3D glasses. The Japanese consumer electronics giant made the announcement in advance of CEATEC, the country’s largest consumer electronics show.



The new glasses-free 3D Regza-GL1 series will hit the market in Japan by the end of the year and will be available in 12- and 20-inch models. A 56-inch prototype was also shown at the Toshiba CEATEC press conference on Monday, although that model is not expected to be marketed commercially, according to CNET, which also revealed prices of 120,000 yen, (US$1,500) for the 12-inch and 240,000 yen (US $2,900) for the 20-incher.



The sets employ image processing that creates nine parallax images from the original content, and a perpendicular lenticular sheet, to create the 3D images, according to the company. The 20GL1 integrates an HD LED backlit LCD panel and is said to offer approximately four times the pixels of a standard full HD panel. It also integrates the Cell Regza Engine designed for 3D capability, based on Toshiba’s Cell Broadband Engine, which was developed by IBM, Sony and Toshiba, and previewed at the International 2010 Consumer Electronics Show in January. Toshiba expects to deliver larger screen glasses-free models in the future.



The company’s intention to roll out glasses-free TV sets before the end of the year was reported in August in Tokyo’s Yomiyuri newspaper and later confirmed. Sony and LG are also working on glasses-free 3DTV sets. Most current models require synched shutter glasses.



One issue with the lenticular set-up is limited viewing angle. Engadget, however, said the Regza viewing angles were “none too shabby.” The tech blog site has video of the Regza at “Toshiba Regza GL1 3D Preview: No Frills, No Glasses, Some Issues.” -- with TV Technology



See...

August 26, 2010: “Reports: Toshiba and Sony Prepare Glasses-free 3DTV”

Toshiba plans to roll out glasses-free 3DTV sets by the end of the year, according a Japanese newspaper article that caught fire on the Web.



May 25, 2010: “LG Shows 84-inch Ultra Hi-Def 3DTV”

LG is showing a third “liquid lens” TV that displays 3D without the need for shutter or polarized eyewear. Further details about the display are unavailable.



April 26, 2010: “More Glasses-free 3DTVs Appear”

An unknown company is hawking glasses-free 3DTV sets at Amazon.com.



April 21, 2010: “Glasses-free 3DTV Demonstrated”

NewSight Japan demonstrated a new 70-inch glasses-free 3DTV at Japan Finetech last week.