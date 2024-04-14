Tolka, Amlogic Partner On Advanced TV, STB Development With ATSC 3.0 Support

ATLANTA—Integrated circuit semiconductor producer Amlogic has selected Tolka Telecommunications as its technology partner in the development of NextGen TV receivers and set-top boxes that offer a wide range of new features.

“The products we are creating in partnership with Tolka will allow free-to-air ATSC 3.0 TV transmissions and distance-learning services to be experienced on Android or Linux compatible household receivers, STBs, in-car receivers, mobile phones and tablets as well as desktop and mobile computers,” said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic.

“Tolka’s expertise in this technology sector will support us to offer solutions combining high signal quality and great operational versatility. Tolka’s industry-proven ATSC 3.0 Stack within the AML chipset will ensure full support for Android 14’s integrated TV Interactive Application Framework (TIAF) architecture.”

The TIAF framework enables interactive apps from live TV broadcasts to work in the TIF and Live TV app. It allows HbbTV (hybrid broadcast broadband TV), ATSC 3.0 broadcaster apps or Ginga apps to interact with Android 14 Live TV apps so that vendors can produce devices for different regions with different standards, Tolka said.

The Amlogic receivers will also add support for capturing Ultra HDR compressed images using the JPEG-R image format. The new architecture format is also compatible with legacy standard dynamic range JPEG, it said.

“Our market-proven Tolka ATSC 3.0 Stack software modules allow us to develop TV and STB products compatible with latest-generation smart TV operating systems such as Android 14 as well as certification for the Google TV streaming platform, NextGen TV and A3SA security,” said Alex Day, Tolka vice president of business development.

“Tolka products have been featured on well-known platforms, such as Google, Roku, Samsung and Sony. Each development commission begins with planning discussions to establish the exact challenges which the customer is facing. Having determined the features required and operating platforms to be supported, the Tolka team then creates a prototype user interface and operating workflow. Once the preliminaries are confirmed with the customer, the result is soon ready for preflight testing and completion. Support for future mobile phone standards is always available.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors