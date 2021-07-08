Tokyo Olympics: No Spectators in the Stands

TOKYO—Faced with a rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Japanese government has declared a state of emergency and the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics have announced that the games will go forward with no fans in the venues.

In a release to the press, the International Olympic Committee expressed deep regret “for the athletes and for the spectators that this measure had to be put in place.”

Following the decision by the Government of Japan (GoJ) to announce a state of emergency in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) and the GoJ met to discuss the issue and concluded that there would be no spectators at the venues, the release noted.

The joint statement from those five parties also said that a decision about spectators at the Paralympic Games would be made after the close of the Olympics.