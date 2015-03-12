TNDV Helps Capture 50th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

NASHVILLE, TENN. – TNDV, the Tennessee-based mobile production specialist, was on-site in Selma, Ala., to document the 50th anniversary commemorating the 1965 attacks by police on peaceful protesters in the pursuit of equal voting rights.

Using three trucks, six Hitachi HD cameras, a DEKO 3000 graphics station, and Renewed Vision’s Pro Presenter system TNDV was able to provide coverage of the weekend’s events, including speakers and concerts.

TNDV also captured the commemorative walk across the Edmund Pettis Bridge, where Bloody Sunday took place, using HD drone footage shot by TNDV President and Owner Nic Dugger.

TNDV worked with BET and Centric to provide audio, video and uplink facilities for a live, worldwide stream of the “Salute Selma” concert, which featured artists Rick Ross and Keith Sweat. A broadcast special will air Sunday, March 15, on Centric.