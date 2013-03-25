TNDV Advances to the NCAA Final Four Big Dance Concert Series

NASHVILLE— TNDV said it heads to Atlanta early next month with its 40-foot expanding side mobile production truck, Aspiration, to produce audio and video for multiple live concerts during the NCAA Final Four tournament. The free, three-day Big Dance Concert Series event, taking place at Centennial Olympic Park near the Georgia Dome, will provide entertainment for Final Four attendees, with portions airing on CBS and streaming live to the web.



The Big Dance Concert Series brings several local and national acts to the same stage each night. Each concert is treated as a unique event, with different daily sponsors and special needs for each band. TNDV will work alongside production specialist GoVision, which hired TNDV and will provide all large format video displays for the concerts; and Unlimited Visibility, which will oversee lighting and staging among other production tasks.



Aspiration is built to support large, multifaceted productions such as the Big Dance Concert Series, with multiple cameras, high-capacity routing and switching, and a comprehensive audio suite on board.



TNDV President Nic Dugger said he anticipated special audio needs given the multiple band rotations, with TNDV producing special remixes for live broadcasts. TNDV will use festival style patching with a digital stage box and MADI fiber to feed Aspiration, and add crowd microphones to ensure that the live sound is authentic with local crowd flavor. The complete Aspiration audio production workflow will include ProTools multi-track recording and JoeCo MADI recorders.



On the video side, Dugger expects on-demand Deko graphics and Harris Broadcast HView SX Hybrid multiviewers to play big roles, with multiviewers used inside and outside the truck to monitor live signals. TNDV will also use multiple Aja Ki-Pro Recorders to provide quick recorded media turnaround to participating bands, and employ various up, down and cross-conversion tools to accommodate the GoVision displays and live broadcast feeds.