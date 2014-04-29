TiVo Hits 4.5 Million Subs

LOS ANGELES—TiVo announced that it has more than 4.5 million subs (including TiVo’s retail TiVo-owned and pay-TV subscriptions), representing the addition of 500,000 since 2006, the company said.



In 2011, TiVo launched a TV Everywhere platform with three cable operators. It is now launching the technology with 12 global operators. Three additional announced partners intend to launch solutions in the near future, bringing TiVo—s total to 15 partnerships.



TiVo has distribution deals with U.S. operators, including Suddenlink, RCN, Grande, Atlantic Broadband, General Communications Inc., Astound, Cable ONE, Blue Ridge Communication, Mediacom, Midcontinent, Vyve Communications, and Wave Broadband. TiVo’s overseas deals currently include Virgin Media in the UK, ONO in Spain, and Com Hem, the largest cable operator in Scandinavia. Additionally, recently acquired Digitalsmiths’ ongoing partnerships with Time Warner Cable, Foxtel and Bright House, among others.



TiVo’s suite of products and services for operators include the TiVo Series 5 Gateway DVR, comparable to the TiVo Roamio DVR available in retail, TiVo Mini, TiVo Stream, plus the multiscreen experience delivered through TiVo’s Web, iOS and Android mobile applications. The TiVo experience is also available on third-party manufactured set-top-boxes including from Pace and Evolution Broadband. In addition, earlier this year, TiVo demonstrated a Network DVR, next-generation cloud television prototype at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a next step for operators as they consider a transition to IP-delivered content and utilization IP clients and consumer-provided devices (tablets, smartphones, etc).

