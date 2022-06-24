TikTok TV Expands to Vizio Smart TVs

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has announced that TikTok TV is now available on its smart TVs.

TikTok has been making a concerted effort to expand its presence on the big screen. Last year it launched TikTok TV on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG.

As part of the launch, Vizio said it will highlight TikTok TV content on the Vizio Home Page in a dedicated carousel showcasing popular trending genres so users can more easily discover their next favorite TikTok videos.

“TikTok is a cultural phenomenon redefining the meaning of entertainment, music, and video alike. Extending this unique app off the mobile phone and onto the biggest screen in the home is an important evolution of the Vizio TV experience,” said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development at Vizio. “The addition of the TikTok TV app invites families and friends to gather around the TV and immerse themselves in the latest viral videos, content from favorite creators, and discover new short-form videos in multiple categories.”

The TikTok TV app was launched last fall in North America and is specifically created for a TV home-viewing experience, allowing audiences to view the most popular videos across a huge range of categories, from gaming and comedy to food and animals.

In addition, Vizio users with a TikTok account can link their accounts to enjoy content from their 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen.