Three Stations Go Live with Bitcentral in 24 Hours

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF. — Bitcentral announced that that stations went live in 24 hours this week, one of which is the first installation of their CORE:news production system.



Of the stations that went live April 3, the company announced that the Evansville, Ind., station WFIE-TV went live on the Bitcentral’s Precis 4 news production and playout solution, adding to that event is Jonesboro, Ark., station KAIT-TV that went live on Precis 4 this afternoon as well. The most exciting news of the day and perfect as the company heads to the NAB trade show in Las Vegas is that the city’s very own station KSNV-TV went live with CORE:news – a complete news production, media management, media sharing and media archiving solution.



Over the next several week, look for more in the series of Go-Live events from Bitcentral.



BitCentral will be at NAB in booth No. SL4620 and with CORE:news in action.



