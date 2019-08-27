Three-Quarters of U.S. Households Subscribe to OTT VOD Service, Finds LRG

DURHAM, N.H.—Nearly three out of four U.S. households subscribe to at least one video-on-demand service, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu, compared to 64% in 2017 and 52% in 2015, according to research released today by Leichtman Research Group (LRG).

Of the 74% of SVOD households, 69% have more than one SVOD service, an increase from 51% and 38% in 2017 and 2015, respectively, the research organization said.

“Nearly three-quarters of all U.S. households have at least one SVOD service, and one-third of all adults stream an SVOD service daily, including half of all ages 18-34,” said Bruce Leichtman, LRG president and principal analyst.

The research, which is laid out in LRG’s new “Emerging Video Services 2019” report, polled 1,116 households around the country on their use of video services. The study also found:

64% of all adults stream an SVOD service at least monthly, and 41% stream more than one SVOD service at least monthly;

33% of adults stream an SVOD service daily; 29% did in 2017, and 16% in 2015;

51% of those 18 to 34 years old stream an SVOD service daily, compared to 34% of those 35 to 54 years old and 15% of those 55 and older;

27% who subscribe to Netflix agree that their subscription is shared with others outside their household, compared to 19% with Hulu and 10% with Amazon Prime; and

51% of adults watch video on non-TV devices, including mobile phones, home computers, tablets and eReaders daily—up from 43% in 2017 and 31% in 2014.

“With over half of all households now getting multiple SVOD services, and new streaming services on the way, it is inevitable that the number of households having and using multiple services will continue to grow,” said Leichtman. “However, with expanded options, consumers will increasingly decide which streaming services they pay for directly and which they share with others.”

More information about the “Emerging Video Services 2019” study is available online.