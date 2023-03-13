Three-Fourths of Consumers Plan to Watch March Madness
More than half plan to watch the games via streaming according an LG survey
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—A new survey from LG Ad Solutions finds that 74% of consumers plan to watch the March Madness tournament this year, up 9% from those who watched in 2022 (65%). Of those who plan to watch March Madness, 54% plan to watch at least one game via a streaming TV app.
"Our research reveals the majority of live sports viewers are watching on ad-supported streaming channels – and this will only continue as more streamers buy the rights to live sports content and legacy sports publishers launch streaming apps,” said Tony Marlow, CMO of LG Ad Solutions. "With March Madness and other marquee sporting events like the start of the MLB season and the NBA playoffs quickly approaching, brands can now confidently go beyond linear and reach a large audience of sports fans who feel favorable towards advertisers on streaming platforms.”
The study surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in February 2023.
Other key findings of the “Game Day and Beyond: The Sports Viewership Study,” include:
- 81% of viewers say they are likely to pay attention to TV ads while watching March Madness. And 52% of consumers actually feel more favorable towards brands that advertise during the tournament.
- 37% of viewers watch live sports mostly or only via TV streaming apps, with Amazon Prime and YouTube TV being the top apps used to stream live sports.
- 41% of viewers will spend more time watching live sports in 2023 compared to 2022. Currently, 80% of viewers watch sports at least once a week.
- 81% of viewers are likely to watch sports content on a free, ad-supported streaming TV app.
- 71% of consumers are likely to sign up for a streaming subscription service to watch sports and either cancel or pause their subscription once the season is over.
- 80% are likely to multitask on their devices while watching live sports or other sports content.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
