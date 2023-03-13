Three-Fourths of Consumers Plan to Watch March Madness

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—A new survey from LG Ad Solutions finds that 74% of consumers plan to watch the March Madness tournament this year, up 9% from those who watched in 2022 (65%). Of those who plan to watch March Madness, 54% plan to watch at least one game via a streaming TV app.

"Our research reveals the majority of live sports viewers are watching on ad-supported streaming channels – and this will only continue as more streamers buy the rights to live sports content and legacy sports publishers launch streaming apps,” said Tony Marlow, CMO of LG Ad Solutions. "With March Madness and other marquee sporting events like the start of the MLB season and the NBA playoffs quickly approaching, brands can now confidently go beyond linear and reach a large audience of sports fans who feel favorable towards advertisers on streaming platforms.”

The study surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in February 2023.

Other key findings of the “Game Day and Beyond: The Sports Viewership Study,” include: