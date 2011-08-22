Thomson trumpets green credentials at IBC

Thomson Broadcast, based in France, will focus on its energy and cost saving abilities at IBC, featuring its environmentally friendly range of GreenPower transmitters including the new medium-power range Elite 100 GreenPower series. At any rate, the Elite 1000 GreenPower transmitter line is more energy efficient than its predecessor, consuming 15 percent less power. Utilizing Thomson real-time Digital Adaptive Precorrection (DAP), the Elite 1000 GreenPower line provides good DTV transmission efficiency, optimized output power and high redundancy.

Thomson will also show its DVB-T2 exciter for broadcasters who want to migrate to the second generation DVB-T2 standard or for digital providers wanting to upgrade to DVB-T2 for greater bandwidth efficiency. The Elite exciter also supports the ISDB-T system, which is used for digital television broadcast in South America. Also featured will be the Elite 10 Repeater — Multichannel Version, designed for rapid deployment for indoor or outdoor operation, with switchable transposer mode and an ultra-efficient two-level digital echo canceller.