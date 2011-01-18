Thomson Supplies WGCL-TV for Mobile DTV



Thomson Broadcast has supplied WGCL-TV with a new mobile DTV transmission system, assisting in the delivery and integration of the fully redundant, ATSC A/153-standard technology.



The station, based in Atlanta,Ga., received a program encoder, multiplexer, electronic service guide (ESG) server and a DTV transmission exciter upgrade. A longtime Thomson partner, WGCL currently operates the company’s ADAPT-IV 8-VSB model, which received new software to be compatible with the A/153 standard. ADAPT-IV exciters increase reception performance and provide simultaneous mobile DTV and terrestrial ATSC operation through the use of signal post-processing.



"We needed a reliable way to send video to portable devices in our market and have had a good experience with our existing Thomson DCX Millennium transmitter for DTV, so we felt confident it would do the job," said Steve Flanagan, director of engineering, WGCL-TV. "It was great that we were able to leverage our investment and upgrade our transmitter with ATSC Mobile DTV software because it got us on the air with a mobile signal quickly."



