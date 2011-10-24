Thomson focuses on quality at Streaming Media Europe

Alain Pellen, Thomson Video Networks Marketing Director of IPTV and Web TV solutions, has highlighted the importance of matching conventional TV quality when deploying Over The Top (OTT) television services. Speaking at the Streaming Media Europe event at London's Olympia Conference Centre last week, Pellen described how to achieve reliable OTT service with the right picture quality and associated functions such as subtitling and audio description. With a full high-quality service now achievable, OTT will emerge from its tech-savvy niche and reach out to all viewers, Pellen argued.

Thomson Video Networks showed its flagship ViBE VS7000 video streaming platform at the event, designed for web TV and OTT services as well as traditional IPTV, and cable delivery. It incorporates a compression engine supporting the principal audio/video codecs as well as several adaptive streaming formats.