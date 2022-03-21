The Switch Acquires PHABRIX QxL Rasterizers

NEWBURY, U.K.—PHABRIX has announced a multi-unit sale of its QxL rasterizer to The Switch, a provider of production services and global delivery of live video.

The Switch purchased eight units specifically for its playout operation based in Burbank, Calif. The companies said the units were deployed to support the expansion of The Switch’s playout facilities to provide 4K channel origination for top tier live sports events.

The new channels are ST 2110-based and primarily aimed at the domestic U.S. market.

Robert Szabo-Rowe, senior vice president, engineering and product management at The Switch, said that key considerations for the purchase were its capabilities, its cost-effectiveness, and the ability of PHABRIX to deliver units in a very short lead time despite the ongoing supply chain issues affecting the industry.

“We were impressed by the QxL,” says Szabo-Rowe. “They do what they need to, they have the right logging capabilities, and they do a lot of the 2110 analytics as well. They’re quality pieces of gear. We trust PHABRIX when it comes to test and measurement, so I am sure they will do well here.”

“The momentum towards 2110-based broadcast workflows is growing all the time, and we are delighted to be able to assist The Switch in ensuring its customers in the U.S. and beyond receive continually high-quality UHD video,” added Phillip Adams, PHABRIX, CEO.