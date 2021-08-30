Thai Broadcaster, Playout Service Provider Chooses PlayBox Neo Playout Systems

BANGKOK—PSI Broadcasting, a major Thai television broadcaster and playout service provider, has purchased the latest-generation Channel-in-a-Box server from Playbox Neo for integration into its headquarters here.

The acquisition, which expands PSI Broadcasting’s compliment of Playbox Neo solutions, includes a complete suite of AirBox Neo-20 playout software as well as TitleBox Neo-20 graphics and Capture Suite ingest management.

"We operate a large playout system for our own 1080i high definition television channel and in a hosting role on behalf of third-party channels," says Rattana Taipong, PSI Broadcasting's technical manager.

"It is based on PlayBox Neo servers which have proved highly reliable over the years. They give our operators all the facilities they need to perform their duties efficiently and effectively, from ingest, program prescheduling and commercials insertion right through to transmission. The whole process can be performed on a fully automated basis while retaining the ability to go live whenever needed,” he said.

“We also subscribe to PlayBox Neo's Annual Service Maintenance offering which gives us 24/7 support if needed – fortunately very rare. We also get access to the latest software updates across the entire product range; that is certainly useful as it ensures we are able to react quickly to new interface protocols and file formats," he continued.

AirBox Neo-20 allows media files of various kinds to be combined into a single transmission playlist. Simultaneous multiple SDI/IP streaming UHD/HD/SD outputs are supported. Files can be trimmed, edited or repositioned at any time prior to being aired, without losing the freedom to transmit live, the company said.

TitleBox Neo-20 provides total control of titling, graphics generation and text management in advance of transmission and live on-air. The feature set includes horizontal crawling text, vertically rolling credits and messages, still and animated logo graphics, it said.

PlayBox Neo's Capture Suite enables television station management staff to control multiple ingest channels across multiple servers via a single graphic interface. Functions such as input selection, ingest presets, file naming, file assignment and auto-transfer can be performed with a single click, the company said.

Capture Suite integrates closely with AirBox Neo-20 or can be used standalone to support the production workflow at any media publishing house, post-production facility or playout service provider, it said.