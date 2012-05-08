Teradek Launches Brik Video Encoder



IRVINE, CALIF.: Teradek has announced a new addition to their line of encoders, the Brik. The Brik is designed for professional broadcast applications and features a V-mount form factor, a regulated power distribution amp with two DC outlets, and an HD-SDI distribution amp with two loop throughs and cable drivers.



The Brik builds on the Cube family of products, providing all of the same functionality as the Cube x155, plus more robust features for broadcasters and filmmakers who require multiple powered devices like lights and audio recorders on their camera, and multiple video cables for monitoring and field recorders. The Cube x155 includes an OLED display for rapid configuration and real-time status, headphone output, built-in Li-Ion rechargeable battery, a fully featured MIMO WiFi access point, and a micro SD port for onboard proxy recordings.



The new Brik video encoder adds an active HD-SDI distribution amp with cable drives, a power regulator with two configurable outputs, and a V-Mount or Anton Bauer Gold mount on both sides. The Brik video encoder will be available in May 2012.



