Telos iQ6 adds phones to Axia iQ console

At 2011 NAB Show, Telos will show its iQ6 telco gateway, a native multiline telephone system that connects to Axia's iQ AoIP console with a single cable. Telos iQ6 saves money and time by plugging right into any Livewire network, eliminating the cost of discrete I/O, cabling and soldered connectors, as well as drastically reducing installation time. The iQ6 carries six lines worth of audio, hybrid control and feedback on one Cat 5 cable. It is controlled directly from Axia iQ consoles equipped with the telco expansion frame by using the new Telos VSet12 or via the included VX Producer software to take and screen calls directly via PC.

The iQ6 works with POTS or ISDN phone lines and comes equipped with two third-generation Telos hybrids with digital dynamic EQ. The iQ6 also comes with advanced echo cancellation from Fraunhofer Labs, a technology that virtually eliminates open-mic feedback. The iQ6 features Telos’ most advanced hybrid algorithms yet, symmetrical wide-range AGC by Omnia, caller ID and a variety of control options to suit individual requirements.