Tell Us What You Think About AI and the Broadcast Industry

TV Tech, TVBEurope, and Caretta Research have joined forces to launch the first global, industry-wide survey of how artificial intelligence is being used in the broadcast and media industry.

The survey aims to discover how broadcasters and vendors are adopting AI, what are the barriers to entry, and does the actual adoption live up to the hype.

The ten-minute survey is open to vendors and broadcasters, with the results due to be published at IBC in September..

“Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the media and entertainment industry in ways we are just beginning to understand,” said Tom Butts, content director for TV Tech. “But what is real and what is vaporware? We’re asking the readers of TV Tech and TVBEurope to help us better gauge what the industry is currently thinking about its impact.”

You can take part in the survey here.