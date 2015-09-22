Telestream Supplies Vantage Platform to Fox International Channel

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has announced that it recently installed its Vantage media processing and intelligent workflow automation platform at Fox International Channel, the new production and distribution center for Europe and Africa in London. The file-based workflow meets content processing, transcoding and transformation needs from linear broadcasts to web publishing of video clips and VOD material conversion. The Vantage system is proven to create content that is compliant with the new Digital Production Partnership initiative for delivery by FIC to U.K. broadcasters.

Prior to the completion of construction to the new London-based production center, the Vantage workflow was remotely constructed at FIC’s Italy production center. The system was then migrated to the completed London center and became operational in the spring. The workflow integrates Telestream’s Vantage Transcode Pro Connect and Analysis options running on standard Windows Servers alongside a Dalet media asset management system.

Telestream is a provider of live and on-demand digital tools and workflows based in Nevada City, Calif.