Telestra Acquires Ericsson’s Media Delivery Network for CDN

STOCKHOLM – With streaming video becoming more and more prominent, Telstra has announced that it will use Ericsson’s Media Delivery Network as a fully-managed CDN service. Telstra and Ericsson will seek to develop services and capabilities that drive value from fixed/wireless networks and improve customer experience.

Ericsson’s Media Delivery Network will help grow IP video from Telstra network properties. Working closely with other network technologies, the Media Delivery Network improves Telstra’s network superiority and improves delivery of video across multiple platform and devices.

Ericsson, the Stockholm-based software and infrastructure company, and Telestra, a telecommunications company headquartered in Australia, plan to demonstrate at the May 11 Content Delivery Summit on the exploration of hybrid delivery methods and blended services, including CDN.