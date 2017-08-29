Tegna Launches Initiative to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

MCLEAN, VA.—Tegna is lending a hand to those affected by Hurricane Harvey with the launch of its Texas Cares initiative. The effort will seek to raise money for the victims of the hurricane, with all money raised donated to the Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund; Tegna has said it will match the first $100,000 of donations.

All 46 Tegna stations in 38 markets are calling on their communities to raise money for the Texas Cares initiative, running stations on-air and on social media with information on how to help. Each station also has a dedicated donation page on their website.

KHOU in Houston is a Tegna station, and despite flooding that occurred in the building, has stayed on the air to provide coverage to local residents across all of its platforms.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our stations are doing to keep their communities informed and safe while providing help and relief to those who need it most,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna.

More information can be found at www.tegna.com.