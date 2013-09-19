Technology transitions task force to conduct workshop

The FCC’s Technology Transitions Policy Task Force will hold a workshop Oct. 15, 2013, to examine on how the transitions from copper to fiber networks and the move from wired to wireless services are impacting consumers and competition.

The FCC established the task force to review how various technological transitions are affecting the communications marketplace and to make sure that the agency’s policies promote investment and innovation. The task force held its first meeting in March 2013.

The workshop will be held in the Commission Meeting Room at FCC headquarters in Washington, DC.

During the workshop the task force will be seeking information and analysis on how residential and business consumers are impacted when service providers transition from copper to IP-based fiber and wireless services.

The workshop is open to the public and will be streamed live online.