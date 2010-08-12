Technicolor 3D Reaches 250 Screens in Four Months

HOLLYWOOD, CALIF.: Technicolor’s 3D system is now on more than 250 movie screens in North America. The count comes four months after the system’s debut, Technicolor said this week.



Technicolor 3D was launched in theaters March 26 with “How to Train Your Dragon,” followed by “Clash of the Titans,” “Shrek Forever After,” “The Last Airbender,” “Despicable Me,” and “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore.” Next up for the format will be “Piranha 3D” from The Weinstein Co., Aug. 20.



“We have installed Technicolor 3D on 14 screens to date, and plan to add another six,” said Tom Hutchinson, president of Edmonton, Alberta-based Magic Lantern Theatres.



Bill Banowsky, owner of Charlotte, N.C.-based Carolina Cinemas, said the chain had at least one Technicolor 3D system at each location, “and will likely add more before the end of the year.”



Technicolor 3D recently launched in international territories with “Shrek Forever After” from DreamWorks Animation. Other studios indicating support for the format internationally include Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Weinstein and Warner Bros. Countries included in the international launch are the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Germany and Japan.