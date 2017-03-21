TeamCast Supports Vietnam Transition to DVB-T2

RENNES, FRANCE—Television in Vietnam is going digital, with the country currently in a five-year process of switching-off its analog services. Specifically, networks are progressively converting from DVB-T systems and MPEG-2 encoding to DVB-T2 and MPEG-4. To help support this transition, Vietnam Television Corporation (VTC) is working with digital modulation technology provider TeamCast.

VTC, one of three nationwide broadcasters in Vietnam, has upgraded high power sites in six cities using the TeamCast DVB-T/T2 Twister exciters. The exciters were able to upgrade VTC’s six existing 10 kW IOT-based transmitters. These upgrades occurred in 2016, with medium and low power sites expected to be upgraded in 2017.

Analog switch-off in Vietnam is scheduled to be completed by 2020.