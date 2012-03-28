TCW Deploys Tightrope Media ZePlay Instant Replay



ST. PAUL, MINN.: Tightrope Media Systems announced that Time Warner Cable has adopted its ZePlay multi-channel instant replay systems. The company will install 10 ZePlays across several of its largest sports markets through late summer.



Time Warner Cable is upgrading mobile production trucks with ZePlay and other production systems in Los Angeles and Milwaukee among other markets. The company will use ZePlay for regional high school, college and some professional sports.



Three ZePlay units are operational today in Time Warner Cable markets across New York State.





