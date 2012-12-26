TBS builds multi-screen workflow on Kayak

Turner Broadcasting System has chosen Digital Rapids’ Kayak dynamic workflow platform as the technology foundation to power its media processing operations for current and future multi-screen video initiatives.

The two companies have expanded their relationship, collaborating on advanced workflows to bring Turner's range of premium content to audiences across an expanding range of viewing platforms.

As the technology platform powering the upcoming version 2.0 of the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager high-volume media processing software, Kayak integrates seamlessly with existing Transcode Manager deployments while adding new levels of intelligent automation and new video processing functionality.

Turner's initial use of Kayak and Transcode Manager 2.0 is to process and transform content for multi-platform distribution. Incorporating tasks from multi-stage image processing and transcoding to packaging media into the multiple formats required by varying viewing devices, the Kayak-based workflow addresses the challenges of processing a vast back-catalog of content with widely varying technical characteristics. Leveraging its metadata handling and continuous analysis of media on a frame-by-frame and sample-by-sample basis, Kayak's intelligent, logic-driven automation adapts the workflows to the source content, minimizing manual effort while maximizing processing efficiency and eliminating unnecessary steps.

Kayak's modular, component-based architecture and rich development environment also enable the easy integration of custom-developed functionality directly into the Kayak architecture.

"We have developed our own custom Kayak components, enabling seamless integration with Turner's existing business systems," said Brooks Tobey, SVP sales solutions and multi-screen development & delivery at Turner.

"This platform allows us to efficiently process and deliver content from our news and entertainment services across a wide array of consumer platforms," said Keith Chandler, VP, media and multi-platform operations at Turner.