Tata Sky and Ericsson bring on-demand pay TV to India

Ericsson has supplied Indian direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky with a TV on-demand system enabling its eight million satellite subscribers to watch almost unlimited movies on-demand and catch-up TV. It is one of the first deployments of Ericsson’s Media Delivery Network (MDN), a media-centric platform for distribution, delivery and content management of linear and non-linear TV. It builds on an existing relationship between Ericsson and Tata Sky, following the provision of an Ericsson head-end system for the launch of High Definition (HD) services this year.

The platform supports progressive download based on the Ericsson’s WatchPoint Content Management System, its Media Delivery Network (MDN), Xport Time-Shifted TV and Xport Producer storage encoding. Ericsson is also providing managed services for the operation and maintenance of the project.