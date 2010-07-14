Taiwanese shopping network manages playout with Etere

U-Life, a Taiwanese home shopping TV network based in Taipei, has chosen Etere to manage the playout of its five cable channels. The playout system also includes a backup automation system and independent video routers enhancing the overall playout fault tolerance.

Some workstations in the network’s live studios have been equipped with Matrox XMIO video cards to manage video contents coming from NLE systems and play them out in HD using Etere’s MTX driver integrated in Etere Cartwall, a tool for simple playlists and manual playout.