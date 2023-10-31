T-Mobile Expands 5G Network Coverage in Utah

BELLEVUE, Wash—T-Mobile has announced that it has expanded its 5G network in Utah to the point where it now provides wireless coverage across a whopping 85,000 square miles in the state where nearly 99% of Utah residents live.

Since 2021, T-Mobile said it has added more than 192 new cell towers and upgraded more than 621 existing ones to expand 5G coverage to more people in rural areas. The carrier also reported that it is planning more new installations and upgrades to existing towers throughout this year and 2024 to further boost capacity and data speeds.

“Utahns are experiencing faster 5G speeds and better 5G coverage with the Un-carrier, thanks to collaborative partnerships with local and state agencies and entities,” said Darryl Hawkins, senior vice president, field engineering at T-Mobile. “Our recent 5G network expansion across the state exemplifies our unwavering commitment to elevate wireless capabilities for individuals, families and businesses, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience.”

Some of the counties in Utah with expanded coverage and capacity include:

Beaver

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Daggett

Davis

Duchesne

Emery

Garfield

Iron

Juab

Kane

Millard

Morgan

Rich

Salt Lake

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Tooele

Uintah

Utah

Wasatch

Washington

Wayne

Weber

T-Mobile also noted that nearly 1 in 5 Utahns have only two or less choices for home broadband and that its network expansion is providing Utah residents greater access high-speed broadband via the T-Mobile 5G Home Internet service.

Today, 5G Home Internet from T-Mobile is available to 650,000 households across the state.