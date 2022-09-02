swXtch.io Launches cloudSwXtch for Live Production

NEW YORK—swXtch.io LLC has announced the availability of its cloudSwXtch virtual overlay network for media and entertainment companies that want to migrate demanding media workloads to the cloud while using the same systems and processes available in dedicated broadcast networks.

The cloudSwXtch solution brings high-performance network features to cloud applications with the touch of a button and without code changes. It unlocks missing network features that customers with demanding, high-throughput workflows require but haven’t been able to use - until now. Deployed as a software solution within a physical broadcast network or a customer’s cloud tenant, cloudSwXtch enables broadcasters and video service providers to merge on-premises and cloud workflows into a hybrid production process.

The company also announced that it will be demonstrating the solution through a working demo at the Microsoft Azure booth (1.D25). Visitors will see a real-time presentation of cloudSwXtch capabilities combined with that of leading broadcast industry technology vendors - prooving real-time, high-quality, live broadcast content is possible over cloud networks, the company said.

“Limitations in cloud networking have significantly slowed the movement of standards-based broadcast production workloads to the cloud,” Brent Yates, CTO for swXtch.io, said. “Our cloudSwXtch technology brings on-premises features, like moving uncompressed video streams to the cloud with full hitless switching, without the need for software or code changes. Moreover, by layering the latest media network standards over the core networking capabilities of the major cloud providers, cloudSwXtch makes high-quality, resilient, high-performance media distribution a reality in the cloud.”

The company also noted that users can easily add new features to a cloudSwXtch-enabled network. Those include:

True and seamless IP-multicast, which optimizes network configuration and reduces cloud distribution and egress costs.

Protocol translation and fanout that enables seamless translation between various protocols (UDP Multicast, UDP Unicast, SRT, and others) and allows endpoints that require different protocols to interact without reconfiguration or management.

Hitless merge functionality incorporating the latest SMTPE 2022-7 technical standard for IP network path redundancy. cloudSwXtch hitless merge ensures media streams are instantly repaired if packets on any of the network data paths are lost.

cloudSwXtch mesh connects virtual switches in a variety of dispersed network locations enabling them act as one enhanced network.

Integration of on-premises and cloud networks via ground-to-cloud and cloud-to-ground compatibility creates a single data path and enables seamless network configuration and management.