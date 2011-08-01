Swiss Gymnaestrada uses Riedel stadium communications

This year's Gymnaestrada in Lausanne, Switzerland, used an audio and communications infrastructure from German events broadcast specialist Riedel Communications, including its RockNet digital audio network and communications infrastructure comprising Artist digital matrix intercom and Tetra digital trunked radio.

The 14th Gymnaestrada, which took place between July 10 and July 16, is one of the world's largest international amateur sports events with nearly 22,000 participants from 55 countries. For the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as during the regular events, the organizers used a large RockNet installation for distributing the audio within the stadium. A total of three RockNet rings transported 180 audio signals between four different stages and the FOH in the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise arena. The Swiss event specialist Skynight from Geneva was responsible for planning and installation. All three RockNet rings were connected to a digital Studer Vista 5 mixing console.