Swedish National Broadcaster Taps Vizrt’s Escenic



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt announced that the first website with fluid layout built on its Escenic Content Engine is running live. The Swedish National Broadcaster SVT (Sveriges Television), a relatively new Escenic customer, recently launched their responsive website, svt.se/ug, on Escenic Content Engine 5 and Widget Framework.



Along with a strong online presence at www.svt.se, SVT consists of eight TV channels and a web channel, with a combined total of over 25,000 hours of live, on-air coverage per year. The website is SVT’s first running on Vizrt’s content management system, having started implementation earlier in 2011.



The website is designed to adapt to a user’s screen size and actively respond to different choices made while in a browser. An example is by making a window smaller or bigger--both will trigger a response, automatically adapting video, image, text and layout to best fit the actual screen size. Navigation is automatically adapted to screen size and input type--e.g. touch screens. One URL spans across all devices, making a separate mobile site obsolete. Often referred to as “mobile first” or “progressive enhancement”, the markup of the website is designed to optimize display of content on less capable devices, while enhancing the look of it when being viewed on smartphones or in browsers.



Functionalities also includes lazy-loading, making it possible to open and close articles without refreshing the page, and thereby not risking loosing context. While surfing the site, a user no longer needs to click to load a complete version of an article. All navigation takes place inside the same window.



