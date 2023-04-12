Survey: Live Video Contribution, 5G Adoption Among Top Five Broadcast Trends

MONTREAL—A new survey of 700+ broadcast professionals in the runup to the 2023 NAB Show identifies a number of major tech trends that will be top of mind in Las Vegas next week, including live video contribution, 5G adoption, cloud-based workflows, IP infrastructure and sustainability.

Haivision’s 2023 Broadcast Transformation Report surveys industry professionals on some of the big trends and challenges they see as well as some of the more granular details, including the most popular codecs for live broadcast workflows.

In a blog post, Ashley Sherlow noted that “[o]ne of the most notable broadcast industry trends from this year’s survey is our respondents’ use of internet to transport live video for contribution. In fact, 86% use internet, with 3G/4G/LTE taking second place. As the internet becomes more popular in its use for video contribution, other elements of the broadcast workflow must follow suit. As a result, 68% of respondents use SRT for live video transport, overtaking RTMP.”

The full report also highlighted 5G adoption, given its potential for 5G to amplify live broadcast capabilities. This year’s survey indicates that 73% of broadcasters already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution in the next two years.

(Image credit: Haivision)

(opens in new tab)

The report found that while cloud has become an integral element to broadcast workflows, on-premise technology also remains a critical component of their operations. While 84% of broadcasters stated they used at least some cloud-based technology in their workflows, 60% rely on cloud for less than a quarter of their workflows.

In terms of top tech priorities for the coming year, the report found more than half (51%) responded that both enabling remote production and transitioning to IP are top of mind. In addition, over half of those surveyed already use IP infrastructure, the company explained in a blog post.

This year, Haivision also asked respondents about the importance of sustainability among our respondents’ organizations and found that 45% of broadcast professionals work for organizations that are actively working on developing sustainability strategies or already have sustainability plans in place.