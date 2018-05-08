Survey: Broadcast Pros Set Sights On AI, Hybrid Storage

SAN MATEO, CA.—Broadcast professionals responding to a survey at last month’s NAB Show foresee increasing reliance on AI and machine learning as well as hybrid cloud storage and a falloff on their reliance on tape-based storage in their future.

The survey, based on in-person interviews of more than 300 people at the show, revealed that 78 percent of broadcast professionals plan to use a combination of on-premise and cloud-based storage, also known as hybrid storage, to speed up media management.

Eighty percent plan to use AI and ML technologies to enrich metadata, the survey found. Among users of tape storage, 51 percent indicated they plan to move away from tape media over time.

[Read: The Next Big Step For AI? Understanding Video]

Among post-production professionals interviewed, 73 percent revealed they are frustrated with how desired media is located and retrieved and identified the issue as their primary storage challenge. Fifty percent said media management is more time-consuming today than it was three years ago.

Eight in 10 are thinking about using AI and/or ML technology to assist in tagging media, which indicates healthy interest in storage offering embedded rich metadata tags and metadata-bases search tools, the survey said

The survey also revealed a significant upturn in those who expect to use hybrid storage when compared to three years ago –78 percent versus 16 percent in 2015. Exclusive use of cloud storage appears to be headed lower, however, as 9 percent said they would be cloud-only in three years while 17 percent are today, it found. When it came to disk- versus tape-based storage as a primary storage medium, the former was clearly the preference, with 53 percent favoring disk and 32 percent choosing tape.

Among tape users, 51 percent said they plan to move away from tape in the next three years, the survey said.

Cloudian sells a scalable storage platform that consolidates, manages and protects enterprise data.