The Next Big Step for AI? Understanding Video

CAMBRIDGE, MASS.—Humans have been watching and enjoying moving images have been a part of the world since the late 19th century. Now, as 2017 comes to a close, moving images may also be something a machine can watch and comprehend, according to a blog post from the MIT Technology Review.

The post shares that Google has recently launched a tool that is capable of allowing AI systems to recognize objects in a video as part of its Cloud Platform. Previously, AI was only really capable of recognizing objects from a static frame. An MIT program is looking to now see if AI can determine not just what a video contains, but what’s happening in the footage as well.

To read the full story, visit the MIT Technology Review.

