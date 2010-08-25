Study Indicates Changes In TV Viewing Habits



According to a recent study conducted by the ConsumerLab division of telcom technology provider Ericsson, there has been a growth surge in Web-based television viewing. The study, titled “Multi Screen Media Consumption 2010,” revealed that 50 percent of the 300 million consumers polled were viewing Internet TV on a weekly basis. Data for the study was collected in China, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The study also indicated that individuals are now spending up to 35 percent of their leisure time in watching television.



“The conclusion of our study is that the consumption is fragmented and complex, said Anders Erlandsson, senior advisor at the Ericsson ConsumerLab. “There are few established consumption patterns and it’s a trial-and-error market with lots of curiosity around it. The consumer is looking for a solution that can offer them the freedom to choose what they want, when they want it and how they want it. The user experience is in focus, rather than the technical platform.”



The study also indicated that 93 percent of those surveyed are still watching “linear” broadcast television, and 70 percent report that they are streaming, downloading, or watching recorded broadcast television offerings on a weekly basis. It also showed that viewers are expressing desire for personalized, easy-to-use, and high-quality on-demand services without commercial interruption. And, at present, they are not willing to pay for online content. However, this trend could shift in the future.



Other findings include a high interest in touch screen tablet technology, with 37 percent of those surveyed expressing interest in using this as a remote control.



