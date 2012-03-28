Studio Technologies Interfaces Provide ‘Missing Link’ for Game Creek



Game Creek Video, a Hudson, N.H.-based remote video production provider, has placed a heavy reliance on intercom interfacing gear from Studio Technologies in connection with linking party line connections in the company’s remote vehicles.



“Game Creek Video is contracted every year to provide top-shelf equipment and engineering savvy for major sporting and news events such as the Super Bowl, the World Series and the Daytona 500,” said Jason Taubman, Game Creek Video’s vice president of design and new technology. “Reliable and intelligible intercom communications are absolutely vital to our remote operations, so we needed to install a system that was straight-forward to use. The Model 46 from Studio Technologies has been a key addition to our RTS Adam system, providing the capability to convert 4-wire signals to 2-wire party line signals, with full automatic nulling, for the remote beltpacks.”



Game Creek is using Studio Technologies model 46 dual two-wire analog audio to four-wire analog audio interfaces in nine of its trucks. The company is also deploying Studio Technologies model 47 interfaces. A total of 47 interfaces are now in use by Game Creek.



“We have found that the model 46 in particular provides a seamless and bulletproof interface between the Adam four-wire system and our two-wire TRS beltpacks,” said Taubman. “…the model 46 really completes the intercom circle. It’s a rock-steady, old-school analog unit that really sounds good and works. Well.”



Studio Technologies is based in Skokie, Ill. and is a provider of high-performance audio, video, and fiber optic products for professional applications.



