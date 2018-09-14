Studio Center in Virginia Beach Offers Free Production For Hurricane Florence Messaging

VIRGINIA BEACH--Studio Center in Virginia Beach has offered free audio and video production to any government agency, education institution, organization or company on the Southeastern seaboard of the U.S. looking to relay a message about Hurricane Florence related aftermath and cleanup measures.

“All of us at Studio Center are very concerned and want to help. We are available 24-7 when you need us,” said Studio Center CEO William "Woody" Prettyman.



Those interested should contact Studio Center toll free at 1-866-515-2111 or online at www.studiocenter.com and reference Hurricane Florence.