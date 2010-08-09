Students Test Drive Angenieux Lenses



Students in the Department of Film at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) have been unleashing the power of Thales Angenieux’s Optimo lenses in creating a feature-length production.



The school was loaned Optimo DP 16-42 and DP 30-80 lens for use in a co-curricular project, “Break the House,” that was produced, directed and staged by UNLV students, working under the direction of department chairman Francisco Menendez.



Students elected to shoot with the large format RED One camera and used the Optimo lenses to advantage to capture scenes in dimly lit environments.



“Angenieux loaned us the Optimo DP 16-42 and the Optimo DP 30-80 lenses for a period of three weeks and they were an absolute godsend for this project,” said Professor Menendez. “The lenses allowed us to shoot in low light conditions, dial in prime numbers and saved us immeasurable amounts of time because we only had one lens change per vantage point instead of five.”



“Break the House” stars Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts, as well as Antonio Fargas from the TV series Starsky and Hutch.



