Streambox Gear Used in Everest Video Relay



Streambox has announced that the company's Streambox Live product was used to relay video reports on the progress of a 13-year-old mountain climber as he ascended the slopes of Mount Everest. Jordan Romero succeeded in his attempts to scale Everest, reaching the peak on May 22, making him the youngest person to do so.



"We commend Jordan for such a monumental undertaking, and for relying on Streambox Live as a means of keeping family, friends, and the public updated on the expedition's progress," said Bob Hildeman, chairman and CEO of Streambox. "Jordan's summit of Everest is just the type of application for which Streambox Live was designed: a remote and physically demanding location lacking in network services, from which an organization needs a reliable and easy-to-use method of streaming live or file-based video."



Network Innovations, a Streambox reseller and satellite communications provider, supplied the equipment and airtime necessary for the transmissions from the Romero's mountain climbing team. A camcorder, BGAN terminal and a laptop computer running Streambox Live encoding software made it possible to provide live video from this remote part of the world. CNN aired video segment, including an interview with young Romero and his father on April 22, which was made possible with this equipment package.



