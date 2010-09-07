Streambox, Fisher Communications announce strategic partnership

Fisher Communications, a Seattle-based company that owns and operates 13 full-power and seven lower-power TV stations in the western United States, partnered with Streambox, which creates IP-based end-to-end newsgathering, video transport and contribution services, to develop solutions for expanding video contribution and Web-streaming to all distribution platforms. Fisher recently implemented Avenir as an alternative to SNG/ENG vehicles for field newsgathering.

The partnership will allow Fisher to expand its use of the Streambox Live broadband video contribution service, which has been live for two months. With the cloud-based Streambox Live software on their laptops and iPhones, Fisher’s remote news teams can record, encode and uplink live or file-based video to the Streambox service over mobile and low-bandwidth IP networks. News gathered in one market can be shared for broadcast by other stations in the Fisher group.