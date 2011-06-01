StorerTV helps Ovation TV manage amortization and financial reporting

The multiplatform network Ovation TV has gone live using the Storer Information Management System (SIMS). With roughly 40 million subscribers, Ovation TV selected SIMS to handle the scheduling of original and acquired programming, as well as managing the amortization and financial reporting of its contractual commitments.



SIMS also seamlessly integrates with an Orion traffic system, making it possible for programmers to schedule content once and have it automatically update the traffic schedule.