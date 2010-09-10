Stereo 3D Services captures 3-D with S3D Technologies stereoscopic camera rig

At IBC 2010 (Stand 6.A11, Hall 6) S3D Technologies, a research and development technology company that develops solutions for stereoscopic 3-D production, will show its new Beam Splitter Rig.

The first customer for the rig is Stereo 3D Services, a Spanish stereoscopic 3-D production service provider that works with television and film producers creating stereoscopic 3-D content.

The S3D Beam Splitter Rig allows close-up scenes to be shot with great precision and is compatible with most digital cameras (Red One, Red Epic, ARRI ALEXA, Sony HDCAM) and other small full-body cameras.

The S3D Calculator is a software package developed by S3D Technologies to complement its rigs and can connect from PC, Mac or iPhone to calculate stereoscopic parameters during a 3-D shoot.