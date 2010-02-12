Steinberg ships Nuendo SyncStation synchronizer solution

Steinberg is now shipping Nuendo SyncStation, a new hardware sync solution. Designed for, but not restricted to, operation with Steinberg’s Nuendo Advanced Audio Production System, Nuendo SyncStation is a solidly built 19in rack-mount unit housing sync technology designed by industry legend Colin Broad. Steinberg sees SyncStation as a natural for production suites, post-production, music mixing and broadcast dubbing environments.

Nuendo SyncStation provides sample-accurate synch with videotape recorders, analog tape machines, other DAWs and house synch generators. SyncStation supports an exhaustive list of standards and protocols, including MTC, LTC, MMC, Sony nine-pin RS-422, WordClock, VITC, trilevel and black burst and varispeed operation, over a huge array of pull-up/pull-down settings, as well as sample-accurate VST System Link over digital connections such as AES/EBU and S/PDIF.