Station Groups Launch Local News Streaming Service, NewsOn

ATLANTA – In an effort to provide live and same-day local TV newscasts on demand to viewers around the country, ABC Owned Television Station Group, Cox Media Group, Hearst Television, Media General and Raycom Media have formed a new streaming service venture called NewsOn. Collectively the stations will be able to reach two-thirds of the country through their mobile and connected TV devices.

NewsOn will allow users to access live and on-demand newscasts from either their local market or any of the 112 participating news stations, including eight in the top 10 U.S. markets, 17 in the top 25. The NewsOn apps will be available to download through mobile and connected TV app stores.

Louis Gump, former CEO of LSN Mobile, has agreed to serve in the same position with NewsOn. He will be based in Atlanta, where NewsOn will be headquartered.

“Americans place a great deal of trust in their local news teams, who are typically the first informers from the local scene of the biggest news developments around the country,” says Gump. “NewsOn will bring instant access to live local news to a generation of viewers accustomed to using mobile and connected TV platforms to stay informed.”

NewsOn is expected to launch to the public in the fall.