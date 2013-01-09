Stamford Media Center Streamlines Workflow with SSL

STAMFORD, CONN. – The Stamford Media Center, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NBCUniversal, replaced an analog console with a Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console. Used to handle the audio for “The Jerry Springer Show,” “Maury,” “Trisha Goddard” and “The Steve Wilkos Show,” the C100 HDS provides adequate power in a compact space.



“The Stamford Media Center is a re-design of a legitimate theater where the main studio room, backstage rooms and offices encompass the entire building, while the video and audio tech core are built into a permanently parked OB van,” says John T. Chow, manager of technology and digital media for Stamford Media Center. “We had installation limitations that were met by the C100 without compromising on console features and power.”



The studio produces 20 shows a week, and all four productions feature a host, guests and a live audience of about 200. From a mixing point of view, the main differences pertain to backstage feeds to guests and producers.



“The console is laid out so that if you know how to operate an analog console, the transition to the digital console is really straightforward. This familiar interface is a part of the legacy of an SSL product,” said Rob Alexander, senior audio engineer for Stamford Media Center. “I am able to customize the console to be able to turn my backstage feeds on and off very easily or work the mic trims without having to call up menus. I can also store my settings for instant recall.”



Console size was a consideration for the OB truck installation that includes redundant Blackrock Processing Cores, three Alpha-Link LIVE-R units and a MORSE Stagebox – Modular Remote I/O, all of which are stored one rack next to the console.



“There is no rehearsal for any of the shows we produce here, so having a console that allows us to make changes while we are working on a show is a big advantage,” said Alexander. “We go into each production with the confidence we can easily handle the different types of guests. Some are very loud and emotional and others hushed and quiet and every level in between. If a setting basically works, I can instantly copy that making the entire audio chore straightforward.”



