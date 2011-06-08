SSL console improves sound at WNET

WNET New York Public Media (formerly the Educational Broadcasting Corporation) has installed a new C10 HD broadcast console from Solid State Logic in the main control room of its newly renovated studio complex. As the parent company for public television’s THIRTEEN, a flagship station for PBS, and Long Island-based WLIW21, WNET’s programming reaches more than 19 million viewers in the New York metropolitan area.

The C10 HD audio mixing console, which handles audio duties for a wide variety of programs produced at the facility, features 24 faders with 64 DSP channels and the Dialogue Automix option for streamlined production of panel-type programming. A MADI-X8 eight-port routing unit is used for audio aggregation and distribution. The C10 HD quality, system flexibility and cost were most attractive to WNET.