SSL console improves sound at WNET
WNET New York Public Media (formerly the Educational Broadcasting Corporation) has installed a new C10 HD broadcast console from Solid State Logic in the main control room of its newly renovated studio complex. As the parent company for public television’s THIRTEEN, a flagship station for PBS, and Long Island-based WLIW21, WNET’s programming reaches more than 19 million viewers in the New York metropolitan area.
The C10 HD audio mixing console, which handles audio duties for a wide variety of programs produced at the facility, features 24 faders with 64 DSP channels and the Dialogue Automix option for streamlined production of panel-type programming. A MADI-X8 eight-port routing unit is used for audio aggregation and distribution. The C10 HD quality, system flexibility and cost were most attractive to WNET.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox