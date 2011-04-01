SPX Communication director of engineering to speak at PBS Technology Conference

Keith Pelletier, SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric) director of engineering, will present "TV Antenna Systems Utilizing Vertical Polarization for Lower-Power Applications" at the 2011 PBS Technology Conference in Las Vegas.

Held April 6-8 at the Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel, the PBS Technology Conference seeks to educate attendees about the latest developments in broadcast technology and how they impact public broadcasting.

In his scheduled presentation on April 7 at 4 p.m., Pelletier will discuss mobile applications, focusing on antenna system solutions for lower-power broadcasts. The discussion will include the use of auxiliary antennas to add vertical polarization to an existing site as well as designs that use integrated horizontal and vertical radiators for new or replacement applications. He will also address single-channel, multichannel and broadband antennas.