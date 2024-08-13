Spectrum News Launches Local TV News Network in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS—Building on the 2022 launch of a digital-only news platform in St. Louis, Spectrum News has launched a local linear TV news network serving the metropolitan area.

Spectrum News St. Louis features local headlines at the top and bottom of every hour and hyperlocal weather forecasts every 10 minutes on the 1s. The news network is also available to Spectrum customers via the Spectrum News App for mobile, Xumo Stream Box, Roku and Apple TV, Spectrum said.

“The expansion to linear TV in St. Louis is part of our mission to reach more people with reliable and community-focused local news that informs, engages and inspires,” said Sam Singal, group vice president of editorial at Spectrum News. “Our talented and dedicated team of journalists on the ground in St. Louis have been pivotal to our success, working to deliver relevant storytelling that has become integral to people’s daily lives.”

Spectrum News St. Louis will serve the Greater St. Louis region and beyond, reaching counties as far as Pike, Marion, Crawford and St. Francois. The new linear network integrates Spectrum News+, which curates nationally relevant local stories from across the country and reporting from the network’s journalists in St. Louis.

Veteran journalist Becky Willeke, who has covered St. Louis for nearly 20 years, will continue to lead editorial content at Spectrum News St. Louis as executive producer.

"Our challenge is not only to deliver reliable news and information but to ensure that it resonates with the unique needs and interests of our viewers in St. Louis," said Willeke. "Our team of local reporters is building bridges within the community, empowering residents and enhancing their lives."

Spectrum News averaged 2 million daily viewing households in 2023 across its linear and digital platforms. The news network spans California, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin.

