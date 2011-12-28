Spectrum Bridge receives FCC nod for white spaces database

The FCC Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) has approved Spectrum Bridge’s television white spaces database system, which may provide service to devices beginning Jan. 26, 2012, according to a public notice issued by the FCC last week.

The OET also has approved a device by Koos Technical Services (KTS) as the first product allowed to operate on an unlicensed basis on unused frequencies in the TV bands. The KTS device will operate in conjunction with the Spectrum Bridge TV band database.

“Unleashing white spaces spectrum has the potential to exceed even the many billions of dollars in economic benefit from Wi-Fi, the last significant release of unlicensed spectrum, and drive private investment and job creation,” said FCC chairman Julius Genachowski in a press statement.

Commission rules require unlicensed TV band devices to contact an authorized database system to obtain a list of channels that are available for their operation. The approval by OET allows Spectrum Bridge to begin operational service to new devices.

Initial operation under this approval will be limited to Wilmington, NC, and the surrounding area and will expand nationwide pending completion and activation of the commission’s facilities for processing requests for protection of unlicensed wireless microphones at event venues.